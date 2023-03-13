I spent an hour on Pinterest looking at napkin design for Asian-themed parties and settled on a pretty fold with the chopsticks enveloped just so, a fortune cookie tucked in like a pillow and tastefully tied with twine.
It’s true I went a little overboard planning my mom’s 80th birthday party. I’m overly sentimental and tend to go a little bonkers when it comes to celebrating the people I love. This usually involves cut flowers in Ball jars and a special cake made by a real baker and of course custom décor from Etsy. I once made train stoplights out of chocolate-dipped pretzel rods and coal from Rice Krispies for Levi’s train-themed birthday party and ordered a cake topper with two brides for my gay best friend’s engagement party and turned Mimi’s funeral into a brunch with champagne and caviar.
It’s true that Mom wasn’t all that interested in making a fuss over becoming an octogenarian. Who can blame her? I’m getting a taste of aging myself and how birthdays start to sneak up on you too fast, like that guest who arrives on time and doesn’t understand that Coloradans are always 10 minutes late. Numbers aside, I would say without exaggeration that my mom is on fire for her age, doing two-a-days at Steamboat Fit and backcountry skiing on Rabbit Ears Pass where she often tours alone for two to three hours every day, weather and conditions permitting.
She still wears her hair longish and stopped coloring it a few years ago only to discover her natural color is almost identical to the color she was getting, a sort of ashy blonde with natural highlights. Despite never having seen a Botox needle or even knowing the names of current filler brands, her face has remained relatively wrinkle free, her cheeks full and rosy, her light eyes not quite green and not quite blue but more like aquamarine, a shade of blue you can only find on a tropical island where the water meets the sky. My brother and I inherited her unique eye color, and I always loved that we both got that piece of her and scored at least one point in the randomness of the genetic lottery.
My mom also is one of these women who has remained ever devoted to maintaining her figure with impeccable discipline, a lifelong subscriber to the “only eat half” philosophy. She rolls her eyes at my trendy elimination diets, probably because I still outweigh her by about 20 pounds, a fact I know makes her very happy. When I gave her all the clothes I bought when I was thin for five minutes (like 10 years ago) she said, “I’m so happy you buy clothes that are too small for you so I can have them,” making no effort whatsoever to hide her glee.
Considering she is a woman who doesn’t eat much, I now realize how silly it was for me to order such an elaborate sushi spread for her big birthday surprise.
I told the chef there would be 12 people for dinner and to have at it. He prepared an insane number of sushi rolls cut into like 1,000 pieces on a platter so large it barely fit on the dining room table. The expressions on the faces of the small number of mostly elderly guests revealed more horror than delight at seeing this much food put in front of them. Their mouths were agape, chopsticks braced in suspended animation, as if what they really needed was a small shovel and a double dose of Prevacid.
To make matters worse, three of the 12 guests were a no show and one announced midway through the meal that she didn’t really like raw fish. When it came to the decadent lemon lavender cupcakes made by my favorite baker, my mom took one bite and declared, “I actually prefer the cheap cakes at City Market. I just love their frosting.”
Then the disposal got clogged on account of me shoving too much uneaten sushi and seaweed salad down the drain at once — I was on the verge of a meltdown. Ryan had to spend half the night with his plumber’s crack out, trying to fix the drain and cussing furiously under his breath as I Googled, “How long before sushi goes bad.”
Google was right; you can safely eat it up to 24 hours later, but it’s not as good. The rice was dry and the ingredients wilted and got soggy with sticky sauce. As we sat around the dinner table the following night eating reheated egg rolls and sushi that crumbled into a gloppy mess, and the helium balloons drooped sadly in the background, I realized I’d been a bit foolish.
My mom doesn’t need $1,000 worth of sushi to know how much we love her. Next time, I’ll remember her lifelong mastery of moderation — half as much.