Editor:
Thanks to Wendle Whiting for suggesting me for “Mr. Aspen” in The Aspen Times’ Best of Aspen popularity contest (“For your consideration: Roger Marolt,” Sept. 22). I assume Mark Hunt has a sizable lead in this category, but win or lose, I’ve got the first round covered the evening the results are announced at Aspen’s best watering hole — The Red Onion.
I trust my crack promo team of J.G. and P.S. will get the word out to “Elect Roger Marolt!” Let’s stick it to ‘em, boyz!
My chance of winning may be as likely as hell freezing over, but I believe “The Farmers’ Almanac” is predicting above average precipitation there this winter, so who knows.
Lo, be my vice Mr. Aspen, or Valentine. Your choice.
Roger Marolt
Aspen