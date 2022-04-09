Editor:
We want to congratulate Susan Wrubel, executive director, and Jason Anderson, program director, of Aspen Film for a fabulous opening night of Aspen Shortsfest 2022. It was wonderful to be at the Wheeler Opera House in a live show watching so many wonderful short films. Lots of locals, lots of new folks and a wonderful representation of filmmakers from all over the world. Aspen Shortsfest 2022 runs through Sunday with two programs a day (three on Saturday) at the Wheeler and programs on Saturday in Carbondale. Aspen Shortsfest is one of the top short film events in the country and it is off to a wonderful start. Buy your tickets now — you’ll love it!
Sam and Pete Louras
Aspen