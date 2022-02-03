Editor:
I’m writing in response to Paul Menter’s column printed in the Aspen Daily News on Feb. 2, 2022.
Aspen’s government recently disclosed that more than 70% of owners of deed-restricted units have owned their home for more than 10 years (Aspen Daily News, Jan. 20, 2022).
Another way of saying the same thing is that more than 70% of deed-restricted units have not traded in the past decade. This is what a clogged market looks like.
The fastest way Aspen can make more housing available is to release the deed restrictions. We all know this is true.
But as Paul pointed out, releasing the deed restrictions would instantly disempower the politicians who now rule Aspen because they control the employee housing voting bloc.
Another way of saying the same thing is that resolving our town’s class war is not in the best interests of our town’s ruling class.
Millard Zimet
Aspen