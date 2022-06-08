It’s that time of year when the valleys echo with the sounds of graduation and continuation speeches as our children move up and on to bigger things.
Those speeches are often marvelous, whether crafted and delivered by sage commencement speakers or fresh-faced valedictorians, barely (to us) out of diapers. Crammed with jokes, quotations, exhortations and inspiration, these speeches represent our collective hopes and dreams for our children’s lives. Fundamentally we all want the same things, those qualities that are always part of such speeches. And yet every speaker always says “you won’t remember anything I’ve said today” because these rites of passage are emotional moments and we’re all too busy trying not to cry or too caught up in the experience to remember a thing!
But wouldn’t it be nice if everything we needed our kids to know and to remember in life could be packaged up in a speech? If only. Of course, the lessons we need in life take a lifetime to impart — and often, a lifetime to learn.
And that’s the essence of parenting: a lifelong infusion of values, skills and human qualities. So much of who we are as people is hard-wired into our DNA, which is sometimes alarming to think about, when we see our children growing up with familiar traits and vulnerabilities. Yet as humans, we also are capable of reflection, development and evolution, which is in major part where parents come in. This is, in essence, our real job. There is so much that we can do to help shape our children’s ability to succeed in life, and even, dare we say it, our own.
Our commencement address for this summer is simple and, we hope, memorable:
Help your children have coping skills. And teach them to know themselves. These are the key ingredients of emotional intelligence, and they are going to be helpful, regardless of the paths our children take.
Coping skills are probably the most fundamental things we can give our kids. No matter what we hope for, life is not going to be problem-free. It’s so tempting for modern parents to think that everything can be fixed for their children, and we see examples of this every day. So, parents often worry disproportionately about the impact of any small setback to their child.
As we all know, life has a way of disrupting expectations and providing constant lessons. Things do not invariably work out for anyone and that’s actually just as well, because how else could we learn? And kids receive very mixed messages about what life is supposed to be like. Social media provides a vision of happiness and perfection that must feel attainable to them. Yet nobody promised that we’d be happy every day. That’s just not normal!
So get ready for frustration. Be prepared for days when things don’t go your way, when you don’t feel happy or attractive, when people let you down. Keep a sense of perspective and have some skills to fall back on. Anxiety, sadness, worry and stress are human traits and how we navigate them is what will keep us on track in life.
Let’s teach our children to know themselves. And we should know ourselves too! Chris Keleher spoke to this in his excellent commencement speech to the Aspen High School 2022 graduating class. “Be the best version of yourself,” he reminded the students.
We take that to mean this: Understand your own strengths and weaknesses. Understand your own context. Put aside comparison and envy and consider who you are. Your values. Your context. Your dreams. Your skills. And take those things and build. The happiest people we know are those who fully accept and inhabit their own skins. What a gift we can give to our children by showing them a life built on such foundations.
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.