Editor:
A few weeks ago, I was invited to present about Aspen Youth Center to the ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop. The last time I was able to do this in person was 2019. It was such a welcome reunion to be able to meet face to face and talk about our programs and how their support keeps us going.
We are a recent recipient of funding from the Aspen Thrift Shop. We are grateful to the volunteers who keep it running thus providing support to many local organizations. Their generosity allows us to remain free to youth in fourth through 12th grades from Aspen to Parachute.
Please remember to donate your gently used items to this community treasure and to shop there when you can!
Thank you to the lovely ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop!
Michaela Idhammar
Executive director, Aspen Youth Center