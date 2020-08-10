Editor:
In his recent letter to the editor, Mr. Kesler accurately describes the findings of the recent Detroit study (Is HCQ effective against COVID-19?, Aug. 1).
Just last week, another large study from Brazil found that in “patients hospitalized with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, the use of hydroxychloroquine, alone or with azithromycin, did not improve clinical status at 15 days as compared with standard care.” Patients given those medications had more complications.
COVID-19 is a devilishly complicated new illness, similar in that respect to AIDS. It’s critical not to grab onto the most optimistic study as being definitive. I hoped that, early in this pandemic, a series of studies would be designed that would give us definitive answers on hydroxychloroquine within weeks. For myriad reasons, that hasn’t happened, so we’re faced with sorting out the gold studies from the equally attractive pyrite ones. Please listen to Dr. Fauci and not voodoo and other unqualified doctors who experiment on their patients and exploit media for unclear reasons. COVID-19 will respond only to disciplined science, not wishful thinking and political manipulation.
The preponderance of scientific evidence to date suggests that hydroxychloroquine is not beneficial and may be harmful to people infected with the coronavirus. If it proves to be helpful, you won’t need to beg for it; it will be universally seen as a lifesaver and distributed freely. Until then, please be wary of claims about it, wear a mask, and keep your distance.
George Bohmfalk, M.D.
Carbondale