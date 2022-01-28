Editor:
I would like to contrast the recent letters by Sharon DeQuine and Rick Gardner published on Jan. 27. Sharon DeQuine’s letter (“A temporary inconvenience”) in support of mask mandates does not cite any “science” whatsoever. It is all based on feelings and she uses the words “may be” several times.
On the other hand, Mr. Gardner’s letter (“Controlling the spread?”) questioning the efficacy of masks cites the CDC, research by an epidemiologist, and an article in Science magazine. So who’s “following the science” now?
Mike Jenkins
Carbondale