Editor:
OK, I’m so sick of hearing people complain about moving a building a tiny bit so more affordable housing can be built.
“When we were building on our 9,000-square-foot lot we weren’t allowed to move our house, so we could add the game room we wanted.” Yes, because there is a massive difference between you building a house and the town building desperately needed affordable housing. This is providing a creative solution to a massive problem.
If anything is “ruining our history” it’s overdevelopment, Mark Hunt and the loss of local businesses/local buildings. Also, why does it matter if the housing units are small? Us working-class people are used to small and are just grateful for a place to live. Our city council is finally providing solutions to our problems and then all I hear is complaining. Overdevelopment and redevelopment are real issues and create real problems. Moving a building is not “ruining” anything. It is preserving it.
Perrin Williams
Aspen