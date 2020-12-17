Editor:
In discussions about World War II, it’s often asked, as smart as the Germans are, how did they become National Socialists? It’s the oldest playbook in the world.
1. Gain power: Hitler appointed chancellor by decree
2. Do nothing: wait for the government to muddle
3. Divide by identity — religion, party, race
4. Start a distraction ... pit identities against one another
5. Move yourself into power as a “necessary solution”
6. Spread fear by law
7. Showcase “martyrs”
8. Consolidate internal factions
9. Let the dystopia spread
This is the playbook for the fascists or the communists. In either case, religion and the state merge. Look no further than the Uighurs reeducation camps in China. If we cozy up to China, are we complicit in a low-grade Holocaust?
So in winning WWII, Roosevelt, who knew the risks, wasn’t so much a leader, as he was a molder of public opinion. The coup de grâce? He had to let Stalin and Churchill, as the biggest real estate holders in the world, work it out. They got as far as the Cold War.
Check the playbook to see what’s next. What happened in 1990s Serbia is a good example.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction