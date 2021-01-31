Editor:
To Snowmass Mayor Bill Madsen and Garfield and Hecht attorney Chris Bryan.
I am disturbed to read the comments you both made at the recent Pitkin County Board of Health meeting. I understand your intentions to support the restaurants, but how you went about it I found appalling. I hope as influential representatives of Pitkin County that you shocked yourselves, as well as everyone who heard you comparing racism to the board’s decisions.
Chris Bryan, using a Martin Luther King Jr. quote, that was meant to wake white people up to their part in systemic racism, to pressure the board to do what you feel is right for your clients is abhorrent. Bill Madsen, likening the murder of George Floyd at the hands of white racist policemen to the board’s treatment of the restaurants I found viscerally disturbing.
Giving you both the benefit of the doubt, at best your comments reek of white privilege and white superiority. I pray it was deep ignorance and callused insensitivity to systemic racism and police brutality and not conscious racism.
I sincerely hope you will both take this opportunity to educate yourselves and do much better going forward. I am reading Ibram X. Kendi’s book “How to Be an Antiracist,” as I wrestle with my part in racism as a white woman. I’m gifting the book to you, as I mean you no ill will, just a deep hope that we all want to stop racism. I’ll drop them by this week.
Sheridan Semple
Aspen