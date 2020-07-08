Editor:
Bob Woodson, founder and head of the Woodson Council notes: Social policies of the 1960s did what racial policies couldn't accomplish. They made the poor a commodity and separated work from income which made the father redundant. This broke up the nuclear family and demeaned religion. Up until the 1960s 85% of the families were intact. Today it's 25%.
In rewriting American history, The New York Times 1619 Project is using the struggle and suffering of American blacks to bludgeon and define America as a criminal organization. Rather than having doors locked from the outside as in Jim Crow, the 1619 Project has locked the doors from the inside.
Between 1920 and 1940 the educational gap between blacks and whites became nominal. In the 1920s black Atlanta schools tested higher than white schools. If we lose our history, we lose our future. 1619 Project is cheating black children by telling them their only lot in life is to be a victim.
Bob Woodson has countered the 1619 Project with activists known as 1776 Project. By going into the communities and mentoring, activists reduce violent encounters. They are restoring communities with the help of grass-roots leaders not race hustlers.
Deep in the DNA of this country is a desire to support virtue. People are motivated to improve their lives. That's 1776 Project's goal. They don't need to be shown injuries to be avoided. It's reflected by spontaneously responding to those in need despite their color.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction