Editor:
I’m writing in response to “Guest commentary: Regarding Lee Mulcahy’s case with APCHA” in the Aspen Daily News, Feb 28, 2021.
Thank you for shedding light on this. APCHA’s dealings with participants is fluid, inexplicable, and harmful. Here in Woody Creek, APCHA devalues our homes individually (at time of sale) and sweepingly (across the community by dropping our max sales price category). Policies and deed-restriction agreements are either ignored or change before our eyes.
APCHA has absolute power over the value of our homes, who lives in them, how they are used — including to whom rooms are rented, despite having no buy-in here and providing no support.
To attempt to discuss the danger this presents to individuals’ and the community’s hard-earned equity and stability with APCHA is to enter a looping discussion, fraught with attitude and opacity, and no hope of resolution.
Peg O’Brien
Woody Creek