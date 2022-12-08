Editor:
I encourage everyone to educate themselves (with skepticism) on the proposed new “preferred alternative” to the entrance (castlecreekbridge.com).
My takeaways:
• Will not improve traffic. Mass transit is prioritized, and regular traffic and commute times will not be improved (per city). Downvalley Cemetery Lane traffic will come into town first, worsening traffic.
• Destruction of Marolt Open Space. Gridlock will run through the pristine nature preserve rather than on its margin. Expensive “land bridge” means traffic running through the center, ruining recreation and fauna.
• No financial plan. Staff has little idea of how much this project will cost us or funding source, yet we’re spending millions on this advocacy campaign. Best guess is $236 million based on 15-year-old estimates.
• Significantly increased maintenance costs. The old bridge will become the city’s sole responsibility to maintain/replace, becoming Aspen’s most complex and expensive bridge, needing replacement in 50 years entirely on the city’s dime.
• Destruction of neighborhoods. The family friendly block between 7th and 8th on Main and Bleecker streets (includes a lot of APCHA housing and my home) becomes an island surrounded by highways and blocking doors, driveways, access and open space.
Far less expensive/disruptive options are worth exploring before this drastic step that will forever change our small town.
The existing bridge needs replacement — let’s do it. Let’s also explore tweaking bus lanes, removing bottlenecks (on-demand pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, etc.) and other basic traffic control measures before we ruin our character.
Bill Guth
Aspen