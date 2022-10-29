Editor:
The Colorado High School Cycling League is indebted to Colorado Mountain College for hosting the 2022 State Championship race. In 2016, the dream of building a racecourse on the Spring Valley Campus was floated.
The heavy lifting to accommodate the event began in November 2018, initiated by Jeanne Golay, CMC Foundation regional development officer and local mountain bike coach. Dr. Heather Exby, campus dean, witnessed the positive energy of a race at Snowmass and immediately became an avid advocate of the project.
CMC staff embraced this endeavor with fervor. Golay wrote grants to support trail design and construction. Johann Aberger, CMC professor of outdoor education, and local teams contributed countless hours of trail work.
The 2022 racecourse was unveiled to rave reviews under unusual circumstances. Due to an impending winter storm, the state championship race was compressed into one day versus two. CMC staff quickly pivoted with eager professionalism. In less than 72 hours after the decision to adjust the schedule, CMC and other partners accommodated the action-packed event with 820 racers, camping, parking and an annual awards ceremony.
We are extremely grateful to the city of Glenwood Springs for event funding, Eric Dasko of Roaring Fork Cycling for camping, Garfield County for a grant and labor, Fox Factory Trial Trust, Roaring Fork RE-1 School District, Grand River Construction, and Roaring Fork Rentals. Thanks to the local teams, volunteers and businesses who supported the event.
Thank you to the Roaring Fork Valley community for a successful grand finale. Bravo!
Kate Rau
Boulder