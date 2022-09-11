Editor:
My name is Erin Smiddy, and I am running for Pitkin County commissioner Nov. 8. The job of a commissioner has been a dream of mine for years, and I have the privileged opportunity to run this fall. I’ve lived in Pitkin County since I was 6 years old, and my passion to serve, protect and cherish our community is strong.
I’ve shown my dedication to this community to the best of my abilities thus far, and I’m ready for more. I’m currently a volunteer firefighter with Aspen Fire for over 16 years, I’m a former Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy, and I served on the APCHA board for several years.
As a registered Independent, I don’t like the current divide in our country that is largely based on political affiliation. I prefer to listen to all sides before making a decision based on logic, reason and fairness.
My opponent Kelly McNicholas Kury has done a good job, and I frequently agree with her point of view. What separates us is that she is learning the issues and problems, I have lived them. I have first-hand experience of the struggle to find housing, make rent on low wages and long hours, give tirelessly for thankless jobs, all while fighting to keep alive a community so many of us love.
Please consider voting for me Nov. 8. I won’t let you down, and I will fight for what’s best for Pitkin County.
Erin Smiddy
Aspen