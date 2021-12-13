Editor:
We realize a federal court decision in June tied President Biden’s hands, outlawing his temporary pause of oil-and-gas leasing on public lands ordered in his first days in office in line with his commitment to reversing the effects of climate change, but did his Department of the Interior have to respond with such a rash of permitting?
Since the judgment, the Bureau of Land Management, an agency of Interior, has approved 3,600 leases on public lands. That’s more than the Trump administration approved in 2017, 2018, and 2019 separately. On top of that, some 8 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico have been consented to for offshore drilling.
If Biden’s actions are because gas prices are so high, that’s the wrong approach. Fuel prices should be so high consumers have no choice but to walk, bike, take public transportation or buy an electric vehicle.
The ruling was reached by a Trump-appointed judge in Louisiana, a prodigious oil-producing state. Predictably, his reasoning was strictly financial. The federal government can’t restrain the revenues of the states in that way. The suit was brought by the Republican attorney general of Louisiana in conjunction with officials from several other red states.
The decision will be appealed by the federal government. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said, “The Interior Department has an obligation to responsibly manage our public lands and waters … mitigating worsening climate impacts.”
But until the decision is reversed, can’t the feds drag their feet a little bit? They don’t have to approve every permitting request.
Once the Louisiana judge’s decision reaches a climate-conscious appeals court, Interior should respond with a permanent and outright ban on drilling on public lands. If the U.S. is going to be carbon neutral by 2050, as Biden told COP26 we would be, the fossil fuel industry had better start phasing out operations now.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale