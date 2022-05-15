Editor:
Regarding the president’s dystopian “disinformation bureau” created under the Homeland Security Department, it reminds me of a Roger Marolt column* years ago when “a group of local goody-two-shoes from the Aspen Institute Community Forum who are concerned enough about civil discourse in this town that they are trying to raise $50,000, a good portion of it from taxpayers, to do Miss Manners knows what in order bring vocal critics of local goings-on under control.”
It failed. https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/columns/roger-marolt-roger-this-202/
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt