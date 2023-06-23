Editor:
Permit me some comments on recent columns. Last week, Wendle Whiting writes that “Amory Lovins’ ideas were worsening fossil fuel consumption, not diminishing it.” I guess this supposes that Lovins and others quashed nuclear reactor growth. Who really knows, but during these past decades I analyzed energy use and efficiency options, mostly for big buildings nationwide. I’m convinced that what slowed the uptake of “soft energy paths” was the worldwide availability of cheap fossil fuels. In the 1980s, it appeared that fossil fuel prices would keep climbing.
But fracking here, Russian pipelines, etc. made fossil fuels cheap and many projects crossed my desk that did not deploy all available efficiency, particularly for gas heating. Nuclear reactors were similarly affected. As far as the future of flight, I see that Scandinavian Air sold out its expected 2028 electric plug hybrid commuter flight.
Today, Mick Ireland seems annoyed by a possible delay for redesign of the Lumberyard. As a Carbondalien of 10 years, please don’t tap the brakes. We’re getting the actual lumberyard and hundreds of units for your workforce. No project is perfect. No more design time, fees, discussion. Without upvalley housing, indeed plenty of “mobility” is needed.
Folks want mobility. Revisit the gondola concept from the Brush Creek Park and Ride to downtown. Look at Mexico City’s “Cablebus 2.” Six miles, seven stations, 300 10-passenger cabins. Imagine wheeling onto the gondola with a bike, or luggage or a stroller, with your dog.
Fred Porter
Carbondale