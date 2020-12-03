Editor:
A recent article in the Aspen Daily News (“Rankin promotes introducing wolves to Boulder and Jefferson counties,” Nov. 10) quotes state Sen. Bob Rankin perpetuating the same falsehoods that led to gray wolf extermination.
Rankin presumes that wolf restoration will negatively impact Colorado’s Western Slope. Science says otherwise. The best science instructs that wolves are key to restoring forest health and stream-side vegetation and in slowing the spread of the always fatal chronic wasting disease, which runs rampant in Colorado’s elk and deer herds. Yes, Western Slopers will be impacted — in a positive way.
Rankin states, “the reintroduction of gray wolves could end up costing taxpayers more than $10 million annually … we should spend that money on teacher salaries and health care ...”
Cost estimates from Legislative Council Staff are about $350,000 and $470,000 for the first and second years. Thereafter, estimated yearly costs are about $800,000 or 0.5 percent of CPW’s budget — not teacher or health care budgets.
Rankin continues, “They don’t understand they eat sheep and grab small children.”
As for “grabbing small children,” evidence provides truth. From 1995 to 2018 Yellowstone National Park hosted 2.7 million tent campers — none were injured or “grabbed” by a wolf.
Regarding livestock, yes, wolves eat a few, but not many. In Montana with about 900 wolves, 550,000 cattle and 165,000 sheep, wolves take about 50 (0.01%) cattle and 65 (0.04%) sheep annually. If the same holds true for Colorado, ranchers will lose about 40 of the 400,000 cattle and 69 of the 175,000 sheep that graze west slope public lands. And, Proposition 114 provides that losses will be compensated.
Delia Malone
Redstone