Editor:
Two puzzling thoughts about all-electric vehicles: How much carbon is emitted from hybrids relative to conventional fossil fuel vehicles? Second, why have charging stations if building grids produce equivalent CO2? Could you follow the science to find out?
With all your eggs in one basket, compromising the whole EV country wouldn't take much. Besides, recovering a discharged vehicle takes more than a gas can. Ergo the whole idea of going all-electric everything is a magician’s trick if fossil fuels are the source of electricity.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction