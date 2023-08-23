Editor:
Every day, cars are parking in the tall grass on Highway 82 just east of the "beach" at the North Star Preserve. I have sent photos to the sheriff and the park rangers to no avail. The sheriff didn't even bother to answer. This is a huge fire hazard, and it is not legal parking, to boot.
It is just a matter of time before a grass fire starts, and the county appears unwilling to do anything about it. Please call or write to the sheriff and tell him this is a serious matter that needs to be dealt with now before firefighters have to do so. All they need to do is block the illegal area, put up “No Parking” signs and ticket those who park there anyway. This is an issue that could affect everyone in Aspen, and needs to be addressed now.
Beth Weissman
Aspen