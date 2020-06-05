Editor:
I feel like a fish out of water with all pools shut down due to coronavirus.
Basalt’s great outdoor Z-shaped pool is slowly reopening with many thanks to Basalt’s Parks and Recreation Director Brian Passenti being “one of the first” in implementing the reservation only (no walk-ins yet) and social distancing plan.
Brian wasted no time coming up with a safety plan which will get kids out of the house and into the pool. Kids should come “swim ready” with bathing suits already on as Basalt’s existing pool locker rooms can only handle one person at a time due to the antiquated locker rooms size.
According to the CDC: There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs as chlorine and bromine kills the coronavirus.
Remember Basalt is the only pool in the valley which has a separate safe area for diving and an attached toddler-only zone.
Be Safe. Stay Healthy.
Toni Kronberg
Aspen