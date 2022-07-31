Editor:
Thank you for today’s front-page article on Jimmy Gerbaz, the ultimate Aspen liftie and ultimate Aspen native. He was loved by all. Jimmy was there to help when three generations of my family learned to ski. He was there with kind words and encouragement for the students I taught during my 34 years with the Aspen-Snowmass Ski School.
One of his many enthusiasms not mentioned in the article was the Aspen Music Festival. I saw him sitting with his friend Albert front and center at almost every concert in the tent and enjoyed hearing his positive opinions about the music afterwards. I hope SkiCo has got sign painters on the job painting a sign for Jimmy’s Run to be placed at the Mighty Mite with appropriate ceremony.
Linda Vitti
Aspen