Editor:
Perhaps it’s time for the town of Aspen to accept the implicit and generous offer of local Russian oligarch property owners to accept the terms of eminent domain:
To improve access for employee housing in the oligarch’s former residences;
To forward recompense to the defense of Ukraine;
To provide humanitarian support for the Ukraine on sale of any landed aircraft.
The fifth-grade class of Aspen Middle School might be able to provide additional humanitarian nuance to this implicit offer, if council struggles with the logistics.
Patrick Page
Snowmass Village