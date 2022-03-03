Editor:

Perhaps it’s time for the town of Aspen to accept the implicit and generous offer of local Russian oligarch property owners to accept the terms of eminent domain:

To improve access for employee housing in the oligarch’s former residences;

To forward recompense to the ­defense of Ukraine;

To provide humanitarian support for the Ukraine on sale of any landed aircraft.

The fifth-grade class of Aspen Middle School might be able to provide additional humanitarian nuance to this implicit offer, if council struggles with the logistics.

Patrick Page

Snowmass Village