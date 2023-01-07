Editor:
It doesn’t seem right for developers to complain about the “onerous” city process of reviewing their permits when they have already been issued for one design and the developer changes his mind.
Tearing down existing commercial buildings containing viable businesses and then letting them sit for years looks suspect to me. (Chinese money from Singapore is what I heard, but don’t believe everything you hear in the gondola.) However, Mr. Hunt is now single-handedly solving the employee housing crisis. Less businesses equals fewer employees equals less need for housing equals less traffic. Win, win, win, win. Mr. Hunt’s genius goes unrecognized.
Jim McPhee
Aspen