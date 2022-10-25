I think it's noteworthy that we just went from splendid fall to icy winter in about 24 hours. Arapahoe Basin is already open and three dedicated snowboarders got in line last Thursday for Sunday's first turns. Those dawgs are serious. With names like, “Ant,” “Trailer Tom” and “Nate Dogggg,” they'd better be serious or people are going to laugh. Especially considering that “Disco Darren” was right behind them.
The Three Amigos were the first to plummet the “High Noon” run, which was said to have been mostly soft and fluffy with patches of ice. Sounds fun. There's an 18-inch base at A-Basin.
Aspen Mountain looks lovely blanketed in 6 inches of fresh snow that fell on Sunday. That's the highest total from Sunday in the state and we are off to a good start. Aspen is scheduled to open on November 24.
On Friday afternoon I was rolling up my raft and tucking things away while wearing a T-shirt. By Sunday I was scrambling for the full winter gear for me and the dog. As I was rolling up the rubber and stashing the dry boxes I had a sad moment of reflection that I had let the summer get away from me.
On one rare night in late summer, I was camped at one of my favorite spots on the Colorado River. The moon was rising and as I sat in my raft my spirit unraveled, the steady current pushing downstream while the reflection of the sky wavered and shimmied but remained in one spot in the moonlight. The sound of bugs rose in concert with the gurgling of water. An intoxicating backdrop.
Last Saturday, at an outdoor nordic ski swap, the sky was blue and the wind was strong, putting an edge on what had been a mild and mellow fall. I found a pair of brand new Atomic track skis with bindings for an awesome price. They say “Skintec” on them. How could I resist?
About three weeks ago I got a couple of splinters while installing some fencing. I got one of them out but there was still one in there. It was invisible on the first crease of my left pinkie. I kept expecting to find it but instead I just grew a big, painful bump that hid it even more. A friend recommended I put castor oil on the bump. I did that for a couple of days and then gave my pinkie a squeeze and I'll be a monkey's uncle if that slim dagger didn't just slide right out of there like butter. It works! Keep some oil on hand.
And on Sunday I unrolled the yoga mat for some downward-facing dogs and child's poses, sun salutations and sun squats. My creaky carcass showed rare signs of life as I twisted my hips, gyrated with legs akimbo and swung a few arm rotations.
My dog is constantly showing me his yoga moves. He rocks downward-facing dog into cobra pose every time he gets up from a nap on the rug in the sun. It comes natural to him. Our best teachers are often right in front of us.
Sunday evening, I gathered with some of the old gang and we swapped stories while sipping wine and feasting on homemade stew and two kinds of desserts. Conversation bubbled as we found seasoned connections among us. The fire crackled with real wood in the fireplace and laughter was on all of our lips. The dogs got along and hoped for spillage. One dog was chastised a couple of times for trying to mount the counter in relentless pursuit of something savory.
It's weekends like those that help me through the dark days ahead.
I've noticed. The outside glow of a new day comes later and later as winter approaches with her creaky embrace. The trees are shedding the last of their warm color and deer are huddled just over the guardrail. There's frost on the pumpkin and a glimmer of hope in the dusky dark.
