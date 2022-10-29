Editor:
I would like to thank Lauren Boebert for her latest campaign mailing. It gave me a really good laugh this morning before I happily consigned it to the trash heap. The best part is where Boebert quoted a right-wing Washington, D.C., rag calling Adam Frisch an “… opportunist desperately trying to get into power.” I certainly do not believe this about Adam or any of the other MAGA lies and propaganda quoted in your B.S. mailer.
Boebert is a prime example — the very epitome — of a opportunist desperately trying to hold onto power. I hope to see Boebert unemployed in the very near future. That probably won’t last for long, though; I could see Boebert having a bright future in the “clown for hire” business.
Mark Billingsley
Snowmass