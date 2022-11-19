Editor:
Thank you to the staff and volunteers at the Farm Collaborative and to all our local farmers for providing such a wonderful array of free food at Cozy Point Ranch on Wednesday. I was able to take home carrots, potatoes, radishes, squash, bread, onions, garlic and more to share with friends this Thanksgiving. This has become one of my favorite local traditions, and I appreciate everyone who helped with the harvest, so that individuals and families from all backgrounds can enjoy a homegrown meal together to kickoff the holiday season. Thank you again.
Lisa DeLosso
Snowmass