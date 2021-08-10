Editor:
The Carbondale Nature Park is amazing, it’s like walking in a painting by Monet. At any time, day or night, it is the most utilized park in town. Thanks to our Boy Scouts it has an ADA ramp from the parking lot, benches for seniors to rest on, and the scouts even put culverts in the ditch crossings to help elders. It is gratifying to see so many happy dogs, free of the leash and having a good sniff. The field is so flat that we could make the park fully wheelchair accessible, with a 4-foot wide, crusher fine track, down the middle of the three quarter-mile loop. What a great use of $40 thousand that would be.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale