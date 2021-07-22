Editor:
A big shout-out to the town of Basalt, the POST Committee and Brian Passenti, Basalt recreation director, for the stellar pool remodel. The locker rooms, the kids pool, the new deck furniture and awnings, and the new, wide, lap lanes — to mention just a few of the upgrades — the Basalt Pool has it all. Last year, Brian and his crew did everything they could to keep us all swimming under strict COVID protocols. I, for one, was very appreciative. And I know I am not the only one that waited with bated breath for the opening after a long (and I’m sure at times frustrating) remodel.
But here we are, and I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work it took to get the pool open, so we can all enjoy it during these long, hot summer days. The Basalt Pool is another amenity that makes our town the jewel of the valley.
Laurie Dows
Basalt