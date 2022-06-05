Editor:
When I heard that Bob Braudis had passed, my mind flashed back to what Archibald Roosevelt telegraphed his siblings after their father, President Theodore Roosevelt, had died, “the old lion is dead.”
Chip Nealy
New Castle
