Editor:
Our staff is especially thinking about these words from Desmond Tutu as we watch our nation struggle with racial inequalities: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
For 47 years we have been engaging in the work of mentoring youth in our community and know that supporting and conversing with youth around difficult topics is as important today as it ever has been. While the Buddy Program is small, we know our impact is not.
We are incredibly grateful to our Big Buddy mentors who work so tirelessly to listen, empower and walk alongside their Little Buddies through thick and thin.
We will continue to do this “little bit of good” from our corner of the world and ask you, wherever you may be, to find your “little bit of good” and together, we will overwhelm the world.
Lindsay Lofaro
Executive director, Buddy Program