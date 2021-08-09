Editor:
Our traffic problem is worse than a problem — it’s cataclysmic! I can’t change the influx of rich urban types, nor mudslides in Glenwood Canyon. But here is a little tiny idea that came to me while watching people board buses to Aspen after parking their cars. They ought to be rewarded in some way, above and beyond their jobs in Aspen. They ought to have tickets that can be validated and for every day they don’t drive into Aspen, they ought to get $50, or $100, or $500. The West Enders can pass the hat. All they do right now is whine. Big money caused this problem, now live with it.
Janet Mohrman
Aspen