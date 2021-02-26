Editor:
Jonathan, who penned the “Fish out of water” guest op-ed in Thursday’s paper:
First off, welcome to town. While you are bound to run into a few locals who have issues with the “great migration” of COVID transplants from NYC, LA and the state of Texas, that is not representative of our community. We are all fortunate to live here and welcome you with open arms.
A few comments and feedback I wanted to share with you, from someone who was born and raised here, lived in New York City for six years and now is back full-time.
1. Please don’t use the word “gnar” ... ever again.
2. Local (in Aspen) and Craft (in Basalt) have great coffee.
3. Rolled-up pants, Carhartt WIP jacket, Jordan 3s, a Supreme sweatshirt and a beanie (or as I would call it, the Brooklyn Uniform) is not a fashion trend ... so don’t yuck our Patagonias and Blundstones.
4. If you’re not falling when you ski, you’re not trying. Don’t be put off because the reality is you will never be as good as many people here. That’s OK, though, as long as you’re enjoying yourself. Skiing should be fun.
5. Lorenzo is the man. Roger Marolt is another one I think you’ll enjoy.
6. The Butcher’s Block (in front of City Market) sells Maldon salt.
But the real reason I wanted to reach out, hopefully in person over some crappy coffee soon, is that while this town can be restoring, it can be lonely; just like NYC. Lorenzo is right — so often, it is rose-colored and we’re lucky as hell to live here — but it is OK to ask for help. It sounds like it you’ve had a rough few months, and while you recreate yourself, keep in mind that you have a town behind you.
It’s a really great place with even better people, and that is what makes Aspen-Snowmass special.
Here’s my number, if you ever need a new friend: 970-379-0293
Walker Moriarty
Aspen