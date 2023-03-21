Editor:
When candidate Joe Biden ran for president in 2020, he promised to end all oil and gas drilling permits on federal land. He just broke that commitment in a big way. The largest drilling project ever, ConocoPhillips’ $8 billion Willow project on the north slope of Alaska, was approved by Biden last week.
That will facilitate 600 million barrels of crude over the next three decades. Consumption of that product will produce 277 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. That’s why climate scientists are calling it a “climate bomb.” Not exactly the way to achieve Biden’s goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland voted against the project when she was in Congress. I have a feeling she’s still not on board because she sent a deputy to the lease signing. As a Native American, I’m sure Haaland believes it’s our responsibility to protect Mother Earth and not exploit her.
If you share Haaland’s feelings, you can express that in social media at #StopWillow.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale