Editor:
What a beautiful ceremony, complete with a Colorado bluebird day. A wonderful turnout of people who understand and appreciate Memorial Day.
Color Guard: Gunny and Palmer. Smartly done.
Wreath presentation: Scout Troop 201 (Sheldon Gentry) and Girl Scout Troop 10514 (Ava Gentry). Well done!
The Pledge of Allegiance, invocation and benediction all handled by the Colonel. Thank you!
"Words of welcome." It was both welcome or welcome back! By Dan Glidden. Thank you for attending and honoring our fallen soldiers.
Memorial Candle Lighting. Nancy Bosshard is our traditional candle lighter, since 1987.
"In Flanders Field." Nicely spoken, plus a patriotic song by Scott MacCracken. Thank you twice over.
K.I.A. Roll Call: Dan Glidden and Sheldon Gentry. Recognizing, remembering and honoring.
"America's Answer:" A reading by Charles Hopton.
Patriotic Song by Jeannie Walla. Lovely as always.
Remembering our fallen: My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the folks who came forward and shared their hearts and stories with us. It was very touching and deeply appreciated.
Taps by Richard Sundeen. It was very emotional, yet beautiful.
A lovely finishing touch: a standing ovation for Col. Dick Merritt. Well deserved, sir.
Thanks to the Aspen Elks Lodge for their annual Memorial Day B.B.Q.
This was a Memorial Day Ceremony to remember. With gratitude and respect.
Dan Glidden
Basalt
U.S. Navy 1968-1972, Vietnam 1969-1970