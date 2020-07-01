Editor's note: This letter was originally addressed to "Aspen locals and visitors”
Editor:
I am wishing everyone a healthy, safe and happy Fourth of July week and hope you can enjoy all the great offerings in and around Aspen. I want to thank and express appreciation to Aspen residents and businesses for doing their part in following the public health orders and the five commitments of containment and keeping Aspen safe and open! We are able to welcome some guests back to town. Now, we must all keep up safest practices through this busy time to maintain a safe and open community, and that requires each one of us, residents and visitors, doing our part.
Here are a few reminders for residents and visitors alike to keep in mind as they do their part for a safe and successful summer in Aspen.
It is crucial that we follow the health orders and practice the five commitments of containment, including having a mask with you and wearing it when visiting retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses. Also, please wear a mask outside when you cannot social distance from non-household members. Maintain distancing when possible, avoid crowded and closed in spaces. Stay home if you are feeling ill or have been exposed to the virus, and get tested immediately if symptomatic.
We encourage everyone in town to utilize our many pedestrian walkways, free bus routes, bike paths and only drive in town when necessary. And, if you must drive, please drive slowly. In Aspen, we have a pedestrian safety priority and we share the road with cyclists.
For those that don’t know, Aspen tap water is some of the best water in the world. Please use a refillable water bottle, and drink Aspen tap, it is better than bottled! We also remind you to throw away your trash, but recycle as much as you can, every property has recycling options, and we also encourage you to compost when you can.
Let’s all work and play together with respect, patience and unity. We welcome you to Aspen and want you and everyone to have a great summer, and we need to work together, now more than ever.
Torre
Mayor of Aspen