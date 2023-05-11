Editor:
“An AR–15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round is hereby declared to be the National Gun of the United States.”
The quote above is the entire text of House Resolution 1095 introduced in Congress on Feb. 17 by our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert. One of her co-sponsors on the bill is none other than George Santos, the congressman who faked virtually every aspect of his life. Is this a cruel joke?
The AR-15 assault rifle Congresswoman Boebert wants to make our “national gun” is a weapon of war. Its bullets are designed to tear human flesh to pieces by “yawing,” tumbling or fragmenting in the body, and thereby causing maximum internal bleeding and tissue damage. I am a Vietnam War vet, and the M-16s we carried there were an offshoot of the AR-15. The Army always told us it was the best rifle in the world because of how efficiently it killed “the enemy.”
Recently, the AR-15 has been used in mass shootings in Texas and many other places. As we see almost nightly on TV, it has shredded the bodies of innumerable men, women, schoolchildren and even babies. These innocent victims are not “the enemy,” Congresswoman Boebert, and our peace-loving nation does not need a “national gun.”
Andy Wiessner
Snowmass