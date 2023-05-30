Editor:
Water alternating between reservoirs of different elevations by solar and wind seems existential. Think of it as a teeter-totter.
For example, use solar and wind in periods of low demand to pump water out of a reservoir up to another reservoir, otherwise known as a “forebay,” and store this excess energy like a battery. This water can then generate hydroelectricity when demand is high. This shared energy can be engineered to balance the demand, and when it's paid for it's “free” (except for maintenance), carbon-free energy.
A system like this at Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead or Glen Canyon Dam’s Lake Powell would slow reservoir level drops; however, the net flow of the river downstream would be affected. On the other hand, numerous systems with forebays flanking these reservoirs would not affect the river's net flow. Any number of these would add unlimited free, carbon-free power generation. No outsourced “batteries” are needed.
No doubt AI will be involved to assist in optimizing this resource. The military-industrial complex could make money during peace rather than war.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction