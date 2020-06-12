Editor:
Recently I learned that the Fourth of July parade has been canceled this year due to the need for social distancing and the safety of everyone. I know this is disappointing for many. However, maybe this is an opportunity to rethink our Fourth of July parade for next year and years to come. While I write about this, I don’t want to ignore or minimize the serious challenges we as a town, county and country are facing right now. I applaud the courage and fortitude of so many demanding change at this critical time in our country. Part of this change must also acknowledge that climate chaos is real and affects us all. In Aspen we have an opportunity to redirect the emphasis in our lives from carbon and oil to a new vision. One way to do this is through one of the most important community events of our year — the Fourth of July parade. In recent years the parade has been dominated by huge trucks, buses, ATVs, motorcycles. This, in the town that says we are committed to combating climate change by encouraging innovation and ideas from the Canary Initiative, CORE, ACES and others ...
Stephanie Soldner
Aspen