Editor:
There are times when I regret moving here as it seems to be hard to make friends, find a tribe — even a book club. But last night wasn’t one of the those times. The Aspen Music Festival’s and Theater Aspen’s production of “The Sound of Music” was simply astonishing.
As the audience gasped when Maria (Christy Altomare) made her entrance, she proceeded to sing the title song with the verve, resonance and range of a young Julie Andrews. The rest of the cast, particularly the children, also astounding, made me feel as though I was in those hills, that abbey, that villa. All of that rehearsal to perfection for only two packed nights.
I kept thinking, if this were Broadway, it would go for months. But this is small-town Aspen, and — for all its flaws — those who live here are immensely privileged to be able to witness such truly great performances. We should never take this for granted. It is a gift that overrides the loneliness I sometimes feel. And when in the music tent, the loneliness disappears, and I leave, elated.
Jacqueline Russell
Snowmass