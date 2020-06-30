Editor:
Joe Biden has explicitly committed to selecting a woman as his vice presidential running mate, and subsequent events have made it politically imperative that she be a black woman. But if Mr. Biden genuinely cares to unite the majority of people in the nation — and not just those in the Democratic Party and parties that are even farther to the left — then he should select a woman who is both highly qualified on foreign and domestic issues and politically moderate.
Nobody fits this description better than former Secretary of State, Dr. Condoleezza Rice. She and Mr. Biden would do our nation a true service by joining to place the national interest in achieving rational compromise on a wide range of issues above partisan or racial identity politics.
In fact, Donald Trump should also seriously consider persuading her to be his vice presidential running mate. I would love to hear what sort of tweet he would issue to explain that.
Carl Ted Stude
Carbondale