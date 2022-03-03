Editor:
A few things have changed in the last two years since I moved to Aspen. First, the price of housing has increased close to 50% for both for-sale and long-term and short-term rentals. Secondly, the cost of construction has increased 30% nationally similar to completion times, and I suspect higher and longer in the valley. Third, excluding housing, Pitkin County’s cost of living is already double digits higher than metro areas, and local wages are certainly not higher or keeping up with recent increases (hourly service jobs with no benefits). My recent grocery and gas bills, at an all-time record, is evidence of such. Fourth, traffic has doubled, and with a summer of road construction ahead it will likely double again. Fifth, the imbalance in labor shortage (worsened locally by our housing issues) and increases in tourism and post-pandemic travel are sure to cause an X-factor of related issues.
Further, the supply chain is growing more and more challenging for businesses and when it starts to rain this spring/ summer/fall, expect I-70/Glenwood Canyon closures again.
Finally, the county’s landfill w/recent expansion will only last six to eight years, let’s call it six at this rate, as we can’t implement current-day composting, recycling and construction waste programs. Perhaps, it is a good time to pause and reassess the community needs along with our short- and long-range planning goals and programs.
Regardless of the legal merits of the emergency moratorium, I think it is in the best interest of all parties in the community to take pause as the noted changes usually occur over decades not years.
Brad Hahn
Aspen