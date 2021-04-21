Editor:
Shining a spotlight on Lord Byron in such a manner as to create a halo for his support of the Greek independence movement is tantamount to false advertising. He is just one in a long list of famous European explorers, discoverers and all-round courageous people of fortitude who supposedly left their own country to seek glory and adventure in dangerous foreign lands at great risk to themselves.
This collective narrative is very far from the truth. These so-called marvelous risk-takers ventured forth backed by the might of their empires into foreign countries on palanquins, often accompanied by porters, letters granting safe passage, a private militia armed to the teeth, ice, tea, wine/gin and tonics, and sola topi. It’s easy to gain access to a country when you possess all the accoutrements of power. To describe the experience as anything but a kind of lavish tourism unjustly glorifies the traveler while at the same time it debases the country of travel by describing it as brutal, unsafe, ruthless, or uncivilized.
Aren’t we bored witless by the same tired narratives? Isn’t it time to tell a different story? If anyone is to be lauded, it must be those who arrived in conquering countries in chains where they were treated with untold savagery. Poetry is Byron’s monumental contribution to society, Greek independence? Um no.
Dipika Rai
Aspen