Editor:
Thank you, Craig Turpin, Aspen Daily News photographer. Your photo on April 6 of the Stein bridge was excellent and probably unbeknownst to you, so appropriate and rather ironic for that particular day. It would have been my father’s, Henry Stein, 111th birthday. Putting in the bridge across the Roaring Fork River below the AABC and gifting land on either side to AVLT was one of his many unsung gifts to the community. He was so proud of that moment on New Year’s Day in 1973 and lauded the engineer and artists who designed and executed the position. I have a wonderful photo of Dad, grinning as the bridge dropped into place. Mom cut the ribbon, my young sons and I were present on cross-country skis along with two county commissioners. That photo was in the Aspen Times.
Thank you again!
Mary Stein Dominick-Coomer
Aspen