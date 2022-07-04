Editor:
I write this plea as someone who has just had a bike collision with electric cyclists riding three abreast on the ABC bike trail, chatting away and who rode into me to avoid a pedestrian in their path. Electric cyclists, please note that our bike paths are wonderful, but they are not able to accommodate cyclists riding three — or even two — abreast.
There are many blind corners, and you can be pretty sure that there will be a cyclist coming the other way. These paths are very heavily used — not just by cyclists but by pedestrians, dog walkers and families with young children on strider bikes or push chairs.
Easy availability of electric-bike rentals means there are more and more people using the trails who have minimal or nonexistent bike handling skills, no awareness of their excessive speed, and a lack of understanding that riding a bike is no different from driving a car — you need to be alert to anticipate the unexpected and to pay attention rather than gabbling away.
So please, all you electric bicyclists out there: Slow down, pay attention and do not try to ride two and three abreast. Consider our bicycle paths as you would a busy road. You must pay attention! Otherwise it’s not long before we start having fatalities on our bike paths.
Mary Russell
Snowmass Village