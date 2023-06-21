In the final season of the hit HBO show “Succession,” patriarch Logan Roy says to his children: “I love you, but you are not serious people.” The conflict between the Centennial HOA and the city of Aspen gives me the same feeling about this wonderful place. I love you Aspen, but you are not serious people.
When I moved to Aspen over 10 years ago, I immediately wanted to make it my forever home. I found a job based in town from which I could build a career, and five years later I found the woman I would marry. We qualified for Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority housing in 2018 and began bidding on available homes. In late 2019, we were overjoyed to win a housing lottery and buy our first home in Centennial. APCHA staff encouraged us to buy this home, and we were excited to “plant our flag.”
While we were aware of the pending lawsuit between the HOA and the city when we bought our home, we were not fully informed about how the design of the buildings had caused damage to the structures themselves. It was a no-brainer solution to our personal housing challenge.
A year later, our entryway and porch required a complete teardown and rebuild. All of the wood was rotten due to a roof design that for 30 years dumped rain and snow directly onto the porch instead of away from the house. Our homes at Centennial have no gutter system or overhang as part of the original building design. Other roofs at Centennial send large piles of snow into nooks and crannies of the buildings, where they eventually saturate the porous redwood siding that permeates the complex.
Resource Engineering Group, upon inspection of the moisture problems in August 2009, concluded that “the moisture damage observed is primarily from poor design and poor installation of flashing and other water-proofing details, not a lack of maintenance. The wall assembly cannot properly dry out between moisture events. This condition has been largely masked for over two decades by the choice of redwood for siding…”
The Centennial HOA reinstated its lawsuit against the city of Aspen this year after three years of failed settlement talks. During those years, the HOA came to the table with a number of ideas and acceptable solutions. One solution was to allow for an amendment of the deed-restriction valuations so that homeowners would be able to finance the “redesign and rebuild” themselves. The city balked. The cost of fixing the problems skyrocketed.
The city came to the table with only one offered solution. They would buy all or part of the Centennial parking lots, which they deemed “open space,” at a value far below market, and without an appraisal of the actual value of that property until after the HOA agreed to the proposal. Then, they would turn the parking lots into construction zones to cram in as much new affordable housing as possible. This was unacceptable to the HOA for many reasons, and settlement talks came to a halt as no other ideas were allowed to be discussed.
In March, I reached out to Bill Guth and Sam Rose immediately following their city council election victories. I explained the challenges that Centennial homeowners face. Both of them responded, thanking me for reaching out and indicating that they thought this could be resolved reasonably. I presented some of the solutions that the HOA had previously proposed to the city. Bill’s response was that it made sense. At a recent council meeting, after public comments by Centennial HOA members, Bill Guth continued to be constructive and suggested that both the HOA and the city come up with their three best ideas and come back to the table to discuss. However, the city has not responded, and city council and APCHA board members have clearly been instructed not to engage on anything related to Centennial.
Who actually governs this town? Not the elected officials it seems, but instead the unelected hired staff. And what are their incentives to resolve the Centennial issues? This lawsuit is rife with conflicts of interest. The city is spending taxpayer dollars, and hired a Denver law firm in a fight against … its taxpayers.
Who “wins” here? If the city “wins” this lawsuit, the end result will be that 92 families are left homeless because our condos can't survive these major construction defects much longer. That seems like a loss for Aspen. The only “winners” are the lawyers.
We still seek a reasonable settlement. No one wants to spend money on exorbitant legal fees. We also don’t want our own taxpayer dollars to fund the opposition. I urge the city to get serious, before it’s too late.