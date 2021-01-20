Democratic freedom
Blossoming transition
We can now let go of fear
Dear souls, let us look to the future
For our new beginning is here
Growls we see abound
The wedge of doubt around
May our hearts be clear and our minds sound,
Witness reconnection, our shared beautiful truth in peace and possibility now found
50 stars stand strong
Red, white and blue
300 million souls along
Beautiful hearts wild and true
Our United States of America
Courageously, we can be one
In conflict, power, pain and love
50 stars, we will stand strong
Divided by words
We have felt the upheaval
Feeling the pain, united by love
Our time dear souls, is now to heal
Seek not to blame,
For the mirror reflects us all
Look deep into your spirit and heart
Loves wondrous flame awakens your call
Compassion is our path
Wisdom a miraculous guiding light
Forgiveness is our freedom
To unite us all now is our shared fight
Your heart is our shared spark,
Igniting the strength of unity,
Truth is our guiding light,
Together we celebrate our Democracy,
50 stars stand strong
Red, white and blue
300 million souls along
Beautiful hearts wild and true
Our United States of America
Courageously, we can be one
In conflict, power, pain and love
50 stars, we will stand strong
God bless our beautiful USA!
Shahin Ebrahimi
Carbondale