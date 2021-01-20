Democratic freedom

Blossoming transition

We can now let go of fear

Dear souls, let us look to the future

For our new beginning is here

 

Growls we see abound

The wedge of doubt around

May our hearts be clear and our minds sound,

Witness reconnection, our shared beautiful truth in peace and possibility now found

 

50 stars stand strong

Red, white and blue

300 million souls along

Beautiful hearts wild and true

 

Our United States of America

Courageously, we can be one

In conflict, power, pain and love

50 stars, we will stand strong

 

Divided by words

We have felt the upheaval

Feeling the pain, united by love

Our time dear souls, is now to heal

 

Seek not to blame,

For the mirror reflects us all

Look deep into your spirit and heart

Loves wondrous flame awakens your call

 

Compassion is our path

Wisdom a miraculous guiding light

Forgiveness is our freedom

To unite us all now is our shared fight

 

Your heart is our shared spark,

Igniting the strength of unity,

Truth is our guiding light,

Together we celebrate our Democracy,

 

50 stars stand strong

Red, white and blue

300 million souls along

Beautiful hearts wild and true

 

Our United States of America

Courageously, we can be one

In conflict, power, pain and love

50 stars, we will stand strong

 

God bless our beautiful USA!

 

Shahin Ebrahimi

Carbondale

 