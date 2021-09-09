Editor:
Paul Menter is spot on about Aspen Laboratories (“The (virtue) signal in all that noise” Sept. 8) and Suzanna Lee’s heinous act of denying Candace Owens medical services. Lee’s contradictions are obvious: if she believed Owens was a “marginal” character and therefore not influential then why would she feel the need to punish her for her personal views on any topic? We all have personal views. Must we pass Lee’s litmus test before we can receive a COVID test? No, Lee knew full well that Owens is a respected and influential voice on these issues and Lee was making a political statement by denying Owens services. Imagine if Aspen Laboratories did the same thing to an outspoken Black person espousing support for a liberal view on this issue or some other one for that matter. The CNN and MSNBC camera crews would have found their ways to Aspen in force. If Aspen Laboratories receives Medicare or Medicaid funding then they should be investigated for this. As for me, I will take my business elsewhere.
Michael Kosnitzky
Aspen